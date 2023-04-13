Florida drivers offered tips for driving safely in flood conditions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla – As strong storms are expected to bring the threat of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, small hail and funnel clouds on Thursday, Florida drivers along the east coast are being urged by State Farm’s Catastrophe Response team to follow these safety tips to help avoid flood damage to their vehicles:

• Do not drive into water pooled on the road, the depth is not known and could be deeper than appears.

• If your vehicle stalls, do not attempt to restart it, as your engine may be damaged. Leave it immediately and seek higher ground.

• Stay off roads until flood waters have subsided, and do not park your vehicle near bodies of water, rivers, streams and washes.

• If your vehicle has been exposed to flood water, follow these insurance/claim tips to help limit the damage to your car after flood/water exposure:

• Do not start a flooded vehicle until it has received a thorough inspection by a qualified mechanic. This will cause more damage if there is water in the engine.

• Record the highest level of water exposure on your flooded vehicle.

• Start drying out your vehicle as quickly as possible and contact a towing service to get it back to higher ground.

• File an insurance claim. Contact your agent or insurance company and advise them that your vehicle has been flooded. The sooner the vehicle can be evaluated and dried out, the less damage the vehicle will sustain.

Florida drivers are encouraged to check with their insurance agent to ensure coverage for their vehicle, including Comprehensive Coverage.

Comprehensive is the coverage that kicks in to repair or replace a covered vehicle damaged by rising flood waters.

The worst of the weather is expected to occur in the afternoon and early evening in Broward County, although Miami-Dade County is not fully in the clear.

Main impacts Thursday are expected to include heavy downpours leading to localized flooding, damaging winds, small hail up to the size of quarters and a few brief tornadoes.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST.