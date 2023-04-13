THE LATEST: Flash flood warnings remain for Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The wet season arrived early in South Florida with record-shattering rainfall on Wednesday and more storms soaking the area on Thursday and especially in hard-hit Broward County.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon for parts of Broward County. Its warning expired at 5:15 p.m. However, a flash flood warning for southern Broward County remains until 7:30 p.m.

Areas that could see flash flooding, according to NWS, are Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Cooper City, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Broadview Park, Melrose Park, Chula Vista, St. George, Washington Park and Nova Southeastern University.

There is a concern that the additional rainfall could impact some of the hardest-hit areas near Fort Lauderdale/Dania Beach.

The tail of the storm extends down into Miami-Dade County from Opa-locka to Miami Gardens, according to Local 10 Weather Authority Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis, who also said that 70 mph winds were reported Thursday afternoon in Weston.

NWS stated that the storm which prompted the thunderstorm warning “has weakened below severe limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.” They did caution that small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain should not be discounted and people should remain vigilant especially not driving when encountering flooded roads.

The rain should start to taper down with only a few stray showers through 10 p.m., but the severe weather will continue until about 7:30 p.m., according to Local 10′s Weather Authority.

This is a developing weather story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.