Hurricane season kicks off with Tropical Depression Two in Gulf of Mexico

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season begins on Thursday with Invest 91L, a low-pressure system in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, strengthening into Tropical Depression Two.

The National Hurricane Center announced the system with a well-defined circulation was moving south at a wind speed of 39 miles per hour.

If it doesn’t dissolve at sea, the system will reach Cuba by Sunday morning, according to the latest NHC track area.

The National Hurricane Center released the cone of Tropical Depression Two on Thursday afternoon. (NHC)

Meteorologists are also tracking three tropical waves: One was in the eastern Atlantic, the other was east of Trinidad and Tobago, and the other was south of the Dominican Republic.

The season kicks off with #Invest91L



Our #ReserveCitizenAirmen are off to gather data to improve the forecast. #ReserveReady pic.twitter.com/VIphK5q6M2 — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) June 1, 2023