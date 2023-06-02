Tropical depression in Gulf strengthens to Tropical Storm Arlene

Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened Friday afternoon to Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the year.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the storm was located about 265 miles west of Fort Myers with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

It was moving south at 5 mph.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Arlene is expected to weaken by Friday night, and it is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the center.

Plentiful tropical moisture along the system’s eastern flank will keep the skies juiced over South Florida into the early part of the weekend, with rounds of locally heavy rain possible through Saturday.

Southeast Florida remains under a flood watch until Friday evening due to the possibility of localized flooding for urban and low-lying areas.

We should return to a more typical summertime pattern of sea-breeze driven afternoon thunderstorms to start the next workweek as the leftovers of Arlene pull away.

The Atlantic hurricane season kicked off Thursday and runs through Nov. 30. Last year’s season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.