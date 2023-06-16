Beware of heat-related illnesses risk in South Florida, doctor says

South Florida is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m., on Friday. It’s the first time in three ears.

MIAMI – South Florida is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m., on Friday. It’s the first time in three ears.

This means there is an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, as the triple-digit heat index, which takes humidity into account, could reach up to 110 degrees in some areas.

Dr. Joshua Lenchus, of Broward Health, was raising awareness of the risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

“If the patient cannot cool themselves off, cannot get out, they’re in an environment where there’s no cover for them, within the hour, if their symptoms progress, that really would be the sign to call 911,” Lenchus said.

With heat cramps, the mildest form of heat illness, there is muscle pain. Heat exhaustion can then progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency.

A rapid, strong pulse, dizziness, confusion, and even unconsciousness are among the symptoms, and reducing the body’s temperature is the goal.

The signs also include red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat. Moving to a cool place and resting, removing clothing, and placing cool fabrics on are ways of treating heat cramps.

“They can have some nausea, vomiting,” Lenchus said.

Drinking cool sports drinks with salt and sugar, slowly and gently stretching cramped muscles, and placing ice bags on the armpits and groin areas may also help.

If there is no improvement, intravenous fluids may be needed at a medical facility. Lenchus said it’s important to remember the signs of a life-threatening emergency and to avoid the risk.

Dr. Leonard Pianko, a cardiologist, told Local 10 News that there is a cardiovascular risk with the body’s chain reaction to dehydration.

“So when this hormone is secreted from the adrenal gland, going to the brain, it is a vasoconstrictor, meaning it causes the blood vessels to narrow, and when the blood vessels narrow, blood pressure goes up,” Pianko said.

The best way to avoid these health risks is to stay indoors in an air-conditioned environment. This is why Karla Creque, the vice president of operations for the YMCA, said summer camps quickly took precautions to help children avoid the heat.

“All of our locations have had to pivot and move a lot of the outdoor activities into the morning, shifting and doing a lot of outdoor activities,” Creque said.

Animal advocates also were quick to raise awareness since whatever is too hot for humans is too hot for pets — also vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and burns.

Here is a list of safety tips:

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device since these do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses.

Identify places in your community where you can go to get cool.

Cover windows with drapes or shades, and weather-strip doors and windows.

Use window reflectors specifically designed to reflect heat back outside.

Add insulation to keep the heat out.

Use a powered attic ventilator, or attic fan, to regulate the heat level of a building’s attic by clearing out hot air.

Have enough water to stay hydrated to avoid heat stress. Avoid energy drinks and alcohol.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, seniors, and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot on your pet’s feet.

Source: The National Weather Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention