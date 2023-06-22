Tropical Depression 4 forms in central Atlantic; Bret poised to bring strong winds, rains to portions of Leeward Islands

Tropical Depression 4 formed Thursday morning in the central Atlantic as Tropical Storm Bret is poised to bring strong winds and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands later Thursday and Thursday night.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression 4 was moving west near 12 mph with maximum sustained winds estimated to be near 35 mph.

“The depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend,” the National Hurricane Center reported.

According to Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda, the tropical depression poses no threat to Florida.

Tropical Storm Bret, meanwhile, was located about 200 miles east of Barbados Thursday morning.

It was moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for St. Lucia.

A Tropical Storm Warning in in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia and Martinique.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles today, move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday,” the NHC reported.

Like Tropical Depression 4, Bret poses no threat to Florida.