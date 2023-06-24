Tropical Storms Cindy, Bret expected to fizzle out, NHC says

Tropical Storm Cindy remained strong Saturday morning, but it isn’t expected to last for long while Tropical Storm Bret also continued to weaken, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Cindy is expected to fizzle out by late Tuesday into Wednesday after it interacts with an upper-level shear that should last over 72 hours. It is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend before pivoting northwest, according to the NHC.

“Now that Cindy is beginning to feel the effects of increased northwesterly shear, it’s likely the system has peaked in intensity with weakening not far behind,” the National Hurricane Center said in the 11 a.m. advisory Saturday.

According to the NHC, Cindy was about 535 miles east of the Lesser Antilles as of 11 a.m. Saturday and was moving northwest at 20 mph, with maximum sustained winds remaining at 60 mph, an increase from 50 mph winds on Friday.

There are no severe storm warnings as Cindy’s projected path keeps it away from landfall for now.

According to Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr, Tropical Storm Bret is expected to fizzle out in the next 24 hours as it heads towards the central Caribbean Sea, where it’s forecast will dissipate by Saturday night.

He said the system poses no threat to Florida.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Bret was located about 55 miles north-northwest of the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia, moving west at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds that decreased to 45 mph from 50 mph late Friday. Tropical storm force winds extended outward up to 140 miles north of Bret’s center.

According to forecasters, it is the first time since 1968 that two Tropical Storms have formed in June at the same time.

“The center of Bret will continue moving westward away from the Windward Islands and across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days,” the NHC said. “Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or Sunday.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 12 to 17 named storms for this year’s hurricane season. It said between five and nine of those storms could become hurricanes, including up to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

For more information on Local 10′s 2023 Hurricane Survival Guide, click here.