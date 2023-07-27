78º

Cars stalled on major roadways amid flooding in Broward

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Street flooding in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Officials with the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southern Broward County as strong storms moved through Thursday evening.

The warning, issued just after 7 p.m., was scheduled to run through at least 8:30 p.m.

The NWS reported that a “trained spotter reported curve to curve road flooding and cars stranded due to a thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.”

Cities impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Davie, Plantation, Hallandale Beach and Dania Beach.

Local 10 Weather Authority meteorologists reported that about as of about 7:30 p.m., more than 7 inches of rain had fallen.

“Nasty flood situation,” Local 10 Weather Authority Certified Meteorologist Luke Dorris tweeted. “Not a good idea to be on the roads right now.”

There were also reports of stranded vehicles on U.S. 1 in Dania Beach and in Hallandale Beach.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the Henry Kinney Tunnel along U.S. 1 was shut down due to the flooding. It later reopened.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeted that it closed the entrance to the arrivals/departures levels from East Perimeter Road due to flooding.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

