Cars stalled on major roadways amid flooding in Broward

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Officials with the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southern Broward County as strong storms moved through Thursday evening.

The warning, issued just after 7 p.m., was scheduled to run through at least 8:30 p.m.

The NWS reported that a “trained spotter reported curve to curve road flooding and cars stranded due to a thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.”

⛈️ Geez, West Broward is really getting it right now! Another transformer just blew across the street too. Stay safe out there @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/WLKAzXkgBe — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) July 27, 2023

Cities impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Davie, Plantation, Hallandale Beach and Dania Beach.

Local 10 Weather Authority meteorologists reported that about as of about 7:30 p.m., more than 7 inches of rain had fallen.

“Nasty flood situation,” Local 10 Weather Authority Certified Meteorologist Luke Dorris tweeted. “Not a good idea to be on the roads right now.”

⚠ Avoid areas near US1 in Dania Beach, Hollywood, and Hallandale Beach, including Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Many roads are underwater, stranding cars. A stationary thunderstorm dropped more than 7" of rain so far. pic.twitter.com/T5a1rKgyF5 — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) July 27, 2023

There were also reports of stranded vehicles on U.S. 1 in Dania Beach and in Hallandale Beach.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the Henry Kinney Tunnel along U.S. 1 was shut down due to the flooding. It later reopened.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeted that it closed the entrance to the arrivals/departures levels from East Perimeter Road due to flooding.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

