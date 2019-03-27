Advisory issued for boaters, beachgoers as low pressure system develops off Florida shore

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for boaters and beachgoers Wednesday as a low pressure system develops off the shore of Florida.

NWS officials said this will cause marine and beach conditions to rapidly deteriorate in the afternoon.

Boaters and beachgoers are urged to use caution as conditions become dangerous beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

A Gale Warning went into effect at 2 p.m. for North Atlantic Waters and will go into effect at 4 p.m. for South Atlantic waters.

A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for Biscayne Bay, Lake Okeechobee and Gulf Waters beginning at 4 p.m.

A High Surf Advisory for Palm Beach begins at 8 p.m.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.