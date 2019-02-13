Weather

After the rain comes a cool down in South Florida

Chances of rain increase throughout Wednesday ahead of cold front

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A line of showers will drench South Florida throughout much of Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

The chances of rainfall will increase hourly throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with the bulk of the rain between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said.

"Not everybody sees the rain all at one time, but eventually, they'll move into your neighborhood throughout the day," Durda said.

As the rain clears out, so too will the humidity.

Less humid conditions and cooler temperatures will arrive in time for Valentine's Day.

