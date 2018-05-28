Alberto forecast: Movement of storm's tail brings less rain than expected

MIAMI - The center of Alberto came ashore Monday afternoon west of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. Gusty winds have knocked out some power and there is local coastal flooding on the very storm surge-prone coast south of Tallahassee.

The satellite picture above shows the disorganizing center near the coast. It also shows the bright white of big thunderstorms south of the Keys.

Alberto's tail remained just offshore of South Florida Monday, keeping the rain in the Florida Straits. In addition, some dry air aloft filtered in to dry us out just enough. See the European model depiction below for the moisture tail for Monday night. Notice the concentrated moisture is to the south and there is much less over us.

On the forecast map for the moisture tail Tuesday, however, is a marked increase over Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

As a result, the forecast is for a good chance of rain Tuesday, then less rain and more sun Wednesday as the band breaks up and moves to the west and north.

