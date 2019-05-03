Avoid driving through flooded streets, firefighters say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Heavy rain left flooded streets Thursday night in some areas of south-central Broward and north-central Miami-Dade counties.

Firefighters say most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so they advise drivers to avoid moving through a flooded road.

As a tropical disturbance moved away from the area, the downpours in Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie and Plantation diminished.

The Doppler radar indicated rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches had fallen during the nearly stationary thunderstorms. A flood advisory ended at 8 p.m.

There will likely be scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

SAFETY TIPS

Turn your headlights on. Use fog lights if you like, but switch them off when visibility improves.

Leave twice as much space between you and the car in front as you usually would.

If your steering feels light due to aquaplaning, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.

If you break down don't prop the bonnet open while you wait. Rain-soaked electronics can make it harder to start the engine.

Try to avoid driving through standing water if you can.

Don't drive into floodwater that’s moving or more than 4 inches deep.

Drive slowly and steadily so you don’t make a bow wave.

Test your brakes as soon as you can afterward.

