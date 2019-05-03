Weather

Avoid driving through flooded streets, firefighters say

Heavy rain causes flooding in areas of Miami-Dade, Broward

By Betty Davis - Chief Meteorologist, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Heavy rain left flooded streets Thursday night in some areas of south-central Broward and north-central Miami-Dade counties.

Firefighters say most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so they advise drivers to avoid moving through a flooded road. 

As a tropical disturbance moved away from the area, the downpours in Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie and Plantation diminished. 

The Doppler radar indicated rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches had fallen during the nearly stationary thunderstorms. A flood advisory ended at 8 p.m. 

There will likely be scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

SAFETY TIPS

  • Turn your headlights on. Use fog lights if you like, but switch them off when visibility improves.
  • Leave twice as much space between you and the car in front as you usually would.
  • If your steering feels light due to aquaplaning, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.
  • If you break down don't prop the bonnet open while you wait. Rain-soaked electronics can make it harder to start the engine.
  • Try to avoid driving through standing water if you can.
  • Don't drive into floodwater that’s moving or more than 4 inches deep.
  • Drive slowly and steadily so you don’t make a bow wave.
  • Test your brakes as soon as you can afterward.

 

 

