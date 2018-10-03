Bryan Norcross Podcast - Counting down until end of Hurricane Season and Mike Brennan of the NHC

This week, Bryan and Luke Dorris talk about how the quiet end to the Hurricane Season COULD get interesting soon, and Mike Brennan of the National Hurricane Center joins the podcast to discuss where storm forecasting and warnings may change in the future.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.