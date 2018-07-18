Bryan Norcross Podcast - El Niño building and Monroe County Emergency Mgt. Director Marty Senterfitt

In this episode of the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke discuss a quiet tropics and whether an El Niño is building in the Atlantic. Monroe County Emergency Management Director Marty Senterfitt joins to talk about the Keys since Irma.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.