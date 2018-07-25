Bryan Norcross Podcast - Good news from the tropics(?) and look back at the '47 S. Fla. storm season

In this episode of the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke talk about the possibility of a quiet summer in the tropics with Meteorological Scientist & Software Engineer Michael Ventrice, and discuss the crazy hurricane season of 1947 in South Florida.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

