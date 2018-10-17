Bryan Norcross Podcast - Recapping Michael's devastation and careers in meteorology

Julie Durda and Brandon Orr join Bryan and Luke on the podcast to recap Michael's devastation in the Panhandle and how this was a storm like almost no other. Plus, the Local 10 meteorologists talk about the business of weather forecasting in the media and how they got started.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

