Weather

Bryan Norcross Podcast - The future of hurricane forecasting and more with Dr. Marshall Shepherd

This week, Bryan and Luke Dorris discuss the future of hurricane forecasting, and recent storm activity with Dr. Marshall Shepherd, host of the "Weather Geeks" podcast and Director of the Atmospheric Sciences program at the University of Georgia.

More Bryan Norcross Podcasts

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast iTunes | Android

HAVE A QUESTION? Email the podcast at weatherpod@wplg.com

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.