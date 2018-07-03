Bryan Norcross Podcast - The tropics remain quiet and FEMA's Hurricane Liason Team

This week, Bryan and Luke are joined by Brandon Bolinski and Michael Lowry of the FEMA Hurricane Liason Team to discuss how they prepare for the season and how they're part of the system to keep the public informed.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.