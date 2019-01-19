Coldest temperatures in a year coming to South Florida

MIAMI - A potent cold front will kick through South Florida on Sunday morning, and drastically cooler weather will follow behind it.

Here is how it will play out: Saturday night and Sunday morning will still be mild. Scattered showers can be expected Sunday morning, but these will scoot out and make for a dry Sunday afternoon.

It’s Sunday night when the real chill arrives, where lows fall to the upper 40s near the beaches and mid-40s for those near the Everglades.

Gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s for some by early Monday morning. The last time we had temperatures this cool was about a year ago, when Miami International Airport hit 44 degrees on Jan. 18, 2018.

The cold blast will be brief, as roughly normal temperatures return by Tuesday, with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid-70s.

