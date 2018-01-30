Cooler temperatures breeze through South Florida; highs in lower 70s

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Cooler temperatures made their way to South Florida overnight, dropping temperatures into the 60s early Tuesday.

"We are feeling the 60s, and I wouldn't be surprised if some neighborhoods drop down maybe to the upper 50s as we approach sunrise just after 7 a.m.," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said.

Wind gusts reached up to 23 mph in Miami and 29 mph in Key West.

It was 15 degrees cooler in Fort Lauderdale and 14 degrees cooler in Miami than it was the day before.

"If you think this morning is cold, get ready for it," Durda said. "Tomorrow morning we will be feeling the 50s across much of South Florida."

High temperatures for Tuesday were forecast to top out in the lower 70s.

