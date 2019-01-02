Dense fog advisory in effect for inland Broward, Miami-Dade until 9 a.m.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A dense fog advisory is in effect for the western portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued the advisory for the inland portions of the counties, as well as mainland Monroe County.

Visibility is 1/4 mile or less and could create dangerous driving conditions on Florida's Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway.

"Some of this fog, if it does hold, could creep into parts of your neighborhood if you're watching us in Weston, Pembroke Pines, Miramar," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said.

