Disturbance could become tropical depression ahead of hurricane season

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A cluster of thunderstorms east of the Bahamas in the Atlantic Ocean is organizing and has a chance of becoming the season's first tropical depression.

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 60% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical cyclone.

Even if this disturbance does organize, it will live a short life. A cold front will quickly absorb and kill the potential cyclone.

It poses no threat to South Florida or the U.S., though interests in Bermuda will want to monitor this system.

The official start to the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1.

