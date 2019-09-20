South Florida students join worldwide climate strike protests

MIAMI - Thousands of South Florida students left class Friday and joined a worldwide climate strike movement demanding leaders face the dangers of climate change head on.

Miami-Dade students protested in front of Miami Beach City Hall, while Broward students let their voices be heard outside the Broward County Public Schools building.

The Global Climate Strike is the third in a worldwide series of climate rallies organized by school students, and led by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swede who sailed solo across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emission sailboat. Protestors hope to put pressure on politicians and policy makers to act on climate issues.

"I always knew that if Greta could do it on her own, I could do it on my own." said Broward sophomore Martina Velasquez. "Because you can start a revolution and that's what we did here today."

Many South Florida schools warned students about leaving campus, some threatening punishment if they were seen at protests. The warning was widely disregarded by students, a move applauded by school leaders.

"This is what we want from our students," said Broward Schools board member Robin Bartleman. "We want them to be change agents. We want them to inspire us. We want them to change the world and that's what they're doing here today. They're taking a stand."

Hundreds of rallies took place across Europe, including in the Czech Republic, Germany, Britain and Poland, which is still widely coal-reliant and where many middle schools gave students the day off to enable them to participate in the rallies in Warsaw and other cities.

WPLG, Inc. & CNN