Florence and Isaac both on track to become hurricanes

MIAMI - Florence and Isaac are both on track to hit land as hurricanes mid-to-late next week. Florence will be the stronger of the two, so we'll deal with that first.

Florence remains a tropical storm Sunday morning with peak winds estimated at 70 mph. It will likely become a hurricane later Sunday.

The evidence points to Hurricane Florence becoming strong and making a beeline for the Southeast coast. South and North Carolina are the current target zone, with significant effects possible in Georgia to the south, and in Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula just to the north, depending on the exact landfall point.

Initial hurricane preparations should already be underway in the target areas.

The big question mark is what's going to happen as Florence approaches the coast late on Wednesday or on Thursday. The steering currents from the unusually strong bubble of high pressure pushing Florence toward the U.S. will collapse as the bubble moves away.

It appears that Florence will be abandoned to meander or move slowly at the end of the week and over next weekend.

The current model consensus is that Florence will make landfall and stall inland, but it is not impossible that the stall comes very near the coast. In either case, a devastating coastal battering combined with a hugely dangerous inland flood event appears to be the most likely outcome.

The possibility of Florence turning north as a strong hurricane appears remote. The storm may combine with an approaching cold front after next weekend to cause problems north into the Mid-Atlantic states, but it is too early to know exactly how those systems are going to interact if they do.

Isaac remains a tropical storm Sunday morning with peak winds estimated at 50 mph. It is gaining organization and is expected to become a hurricane in the next day or so.

All indications are that high pressure filling in behind Hurricane Florence will push far enough south to keep Isaac from turning north. Isaac is expected to move due west and arrive at the eastern Caribbean islands, possibly including those devastated last hurricane season, late Wednesday or Thursday.

The challenge in the forecast is how strong Isaac will be when it reaches the islands. Because Florence is now forecast to stay near or over the southeast U.S., the air flowing out of that strong hurricane will create an upper-level wind flow, which could be detrimental to Isaac. The system labeled "potential disturbance" may also contribute to these somewhat hostile upper-level winds.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting some weakening of Isaac as it approaches the islands, but it is too far in the future to be sure whether that will happen or by how much. For now, it is best to assume a hurricane will be approaching the islands on Wednesday.

Elsewhere: Helene remains a tropical storm, but is expected to become a hurricane later Sunday. It is passing just south of the Cabo Verde Islands off Africa. They remain under watches and warnings.

The system labeled "potential disturbance" is not tropical at this time. Its main influence will be to steer Helene north into the open ocean, and to contribute to the upper winds over or near Isaac. There is some chance it will evolve into a named storm, but it will not affect U.S. interests.

