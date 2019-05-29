Get ready for hurricane season with Local 10's 'Staying Storm Safe'

MIAMI - It's hard to believe, but another hurricane season is here and the big question remains for all of South Florida... are you ready?

On Friday at 8 p.m., the Local 10 Weather Authority team will present "Staying Storm Safe," a special program featuring tips on preparing for a storm and everything else you need to know ahead of the season.

Led by Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis and Hurricane Specialists Bryan Norcross and Max Mayfield, the entire team will share special insight into what makes South Florida so unique when it comes to tropical systems.

We'll talk to the experts who make the decisions that affect evacuation orders and forecasts, and learn about the mystery that keeps them up at night.

Plus, Luke Dorris travels to the Florida Panhandle to show you how residents in small coastal towns are still dealing with Hurricane Michael, both emotionally and physically.

While Julie Durda and Brandon Orr fill you in on the prep tips you may not think about when a storm is bearing down on you and your family.

