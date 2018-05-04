Grab the umbrella, rain expected to pound South Florida this weekend

MIAMI - For those South Florida residents who have been praying for rain to water their brown-ish lawns, your prayers are expected to be answered this weekend.

A large area of disturbance near the Bahamas is moving west and could be a big rainmaker for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

More Weather Headlines

The system is not expected to form into a tropical system, but heavy rains could cause flooding in certain parts of South Florida.

If your weekend plans include being outside, like at the Fort Lauderdale Air & Sea Show or Cinco de Mayo festivities, make sure you bring along umbrellas and raincoats.

While a bit unusual to find a formation this large so early in the year, it's not rare as the 2018 Hurricane Season is set to begin on June 1.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.