DeSantis says state providing $56 million in Irma recovery money for Keys

MARATHON, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the state is providing $56 million in recovery money to parts of the Florida Keys ravaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

DeSantis was joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and other state and local leaders for Thursday's announcement in Marathon.

Monroe County will receive a $21.1 million reimbursement by the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pay for the cost of debris removal.

DeSantis also announced that $140 million will be spent to build affordable housing, $35 million of which will go to Monroe County.

The money comes two years after Irma devastated the Keys.

"Communities across our state have demonstrated incredible resilience following recent natural disasters and my administration remains committed to assisting in recovery efforts with all available resources," DeSantis said.

The affordable housing money is being provided by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and will be administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corp.

