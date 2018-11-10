Hurricane season isn't over yet as storm brews in tropics

MIAMI - It’s not over until it’s over.

The tropics are showing signs of life once again. A tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic is moving west, producing a disorganized cluster of showers.

It will be hampered by unfavorable winds through the weekend, but conditions may become more favorable for development next week. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving it a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical (hybrid) system within three to five days.

The area where it may begin to develop stretches from Puerto Rico to the southeastern Bahamas. While we will keep an eye on it in South Florida, we will likely have help from fronts to block it from directly impacting us.

