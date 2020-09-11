Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Southeastern Florida As New Tropical Depression Forms

Location 80 miles ESE of Miami Florida Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 8 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 79.0W, 25.4N

Discussion

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen was located near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). On the forecast track, the depression is forecast to move inland over south Florida early on Saturday, move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and then move northwestward over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression could become a tropical storm before moving across south Florida overnight. Otherwise it is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday and gradually intensify through Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:19 Friday Afternoon, September 11th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the coast of southeastern Florida from south of Jupiter Inlet to north of Ocean Reef.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * South of Jupiter Inlet to north of Ocean Reef

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 6 to 12 hours.

Interests along the northern Gulf Coast should also be monitoring the progress of this system. Tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued for a portion of that area tonight or on Saturday.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropics Models at 5:19 Friday Afternoon, September 11th

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 6 to 12 hours.

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Nineteen is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches across central and southern Florida, including the Florida Keys. This rainfall could produce isolated flash flooding and prolong ongoing minor flooding on rivers in the Tampa Bay area.