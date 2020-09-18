Subtropical Storm Alpha Forms Near The Coast Of Portugal

Location 75 miles N of Lisbon Portugal Wind 50 mph Heading NE at 17 mph Pressure 29.5 Coordinates 9.3W, 39.9N

Discussion

At 430 PM GMT (1630 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alpha was located near latitude 39.9 North, longitude 9.3 West. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next day or so before dissipation. Alpha should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening over land through the weekend.

Alpha is a small storm. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 12:53 Friday Afternoon, September 18th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in Portugal should monitor the progress of Alpha. Additional information on this system can be found in products from the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere at www.ipma.pt.

Tropics Models at 12:52 Friday Afternoon, September 18th

Land Hazards

WIND, Information on wind hazards from Alpha can be found in products from the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere at www.ipma.pt.

RAINFALL, Alpha is expected to produce 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50 mm) of rainfall, with isolated amounts of 3 inches (75 mm) over the northern portion of Portugal and into west-central Spain through Saturday morning.