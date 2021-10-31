Subtropical Storm Wanda Forms Over The Central Atlantic

|Location
|1020 miles W of The Azores
|Wind
|50 mph
|Heading
|SE at 21 mph
|Pressure
|29.18
|Coordinates
|45.4W, 36.2N
Discussion
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Wanda was located near latitude 36.2 North, longitude 45.4 West. The storm is moving toward the southeast near 21 mph (33 km/h), and a slower southeast to east-southeast motion is expected during the next day or two. A turn to the northeast or north is forecast to occur on Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 988 mb (29.18 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None