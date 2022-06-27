Disturbance Approaching The Southern Windward Islands

Location 720 miles E of Trinidad Wind 40 mph Heading WNW at 18 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 50.9W, 8.6N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 8.6 North, longitude 50.9 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Island by late Tuesday, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Conditions appear conducive for development, and the disturbance will likely become a tropical storm before reaching the southern Windward Islands. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) north of the center.

Ad

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:22 Monday Afternoon, June 27th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Trinidad and Tobago * Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, the northern coast of Venezuela, and the ABC Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 5:12 Monday Afternoon, June 27th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Two can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

Ad

RAINFALL: The Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to produce heavy rain across the southern Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following storm total rainfall amounts are expected:

Islands from Guadeloupe to St. Lucia: 1 to 3 inches.

St. Vincent, the Grenadines, and Barbados: 3 to 4 inches.

Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and northeastern Venezuela: 4 to 6 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area by late Tuesday.