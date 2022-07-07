July tropical slumber continues…no development expected into the weekend

The tropical Atlantic Thursday morning is looking about as tranquil as we’ll see it during the summer.

Dry and stable air is dominating the deep tropics, so the anemic disturbances moving along aren’t able to muster up much weather.

This quiet pattern should continue at least through the next several days.

By late weekend or early next week, we may look for development along a decaying cold front draped off the Carolinas, but anything that tries to organize will be headed away from the U.S. and will be no threat to Florida.

Out in the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Bonnie continues its gradual weakening well south of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Another system is organizing over 1,000 miles southeast of Bonnie and may become a tropical depression by the weekend but will be headed out to sea.