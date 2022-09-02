Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane

Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a hurricane - the first of an unusually quiet storm season.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Friday were clocked at 75 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is centered about 885 miles west of the Azores and is drifting slowly to the west at 1 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.