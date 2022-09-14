Depression Moving Westward With No Change In Strength

Location 745 miles E of The Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 13 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 50.5W, 16.8N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 50.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 7:13 Wednesday Evening, September 14th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical storm watches will likely be required for portions of the Leeward Islands this evening or overnight.

Tropics Models at 8:01 Wednesday Evening, September 14th

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S.Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.