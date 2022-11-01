Martin Forms Over The Central North Atlantic

Location 550 miles ENE of Bermuda Wind 50 mph Heading E at 12 mph Pressure 29.44 Coordinates 55.9W, 35.3N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 55.9 West. Martin is moving toward the east near 12 mph (19 km/h). The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Martin is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 1:43 Tuesday Afternoon, November 01st

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 2:00 Tuesday Afternoon, November 01st

Land Hazards

None