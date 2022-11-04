Wet, windy weather possible next week from large Atlantic low

A large area of low pressure cartwheeling westward through the Bahamas early next week could set the stage for a wet and windy week across parts of Florida and the southeast U.S.

Though the sprawling low pressure system will resemble a large wintertime low initially, it could slowly gain subtropical or tropical characteristics into early next week as it drifts westward.

For now, we’re following a dip in the jet stream off the southeast U.S. where an upper-level low is pinching off from the strong west-to-east flowing winds and dropping into the Bahamas.

The big cutoff low will begin to drag moisture-rich tropical air northward from the Caribbean over the weekend which will increase storminess in the western Atlantic.

With low pressure east of Florida and contrasting high pressure to our north, expect winds and seas to pick up along Florida’s Atlantic coast beginning next Monday into Tuesday.

By mid-next week, forecast models generally move the low pressure area across the Florida peninsula, so we can expect the gray and possibly rainy pattern to persist through the week.

We’ll have some time to sort through the details in the days ahead, but right now we’re looking at a gloomy, windy, and possibly wet period beginning around Election Day, regardless of development.

Otherwise in the Atlantic, Lisa, now a tropical depression, will be meandering in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico for the next few days, but strong shear will prevent any redevelopment.

Another area of low pressure over the open Atlantic and well east of Bermuda has a narrow window for development before hostile upper-level winds increase this weekend.