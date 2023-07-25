Weak tropical disturbance could spell heat relief for South Florida

The 2023 Atlantic Basin hurricane season is rolling along, yielding more attention-grabbing disturbances, including one that may contribute to higher rain chances and a break in extreme heat for South Florida later this week.

A few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, a trough of low pressure is being monitored for development. It is being steered west-northwestward by high pressure and is expected to head toward the southeast coast of the United States later this week.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, its development potential is 20%. There will be ample fuel along its journey with water temperatures topping 80°F. However, atmospheric conditions, such as wind shear, may only be marginally conducive.

Whether the trough of low pressure evolves into a tropical depression/storm or not, it appears that it could bring rain to Florida and assist in heat wave relief.

After a month and a half of heat indices topping 100°F in Miami, rain-cooled air likely would be appreciated by many.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin, heavy rain and blustery winds continue to make a less than picture-perfect Tuesday for some of the islands of the Lesser Antilles.

The squally weather is courtesy of a tropical wave blowing through, making its way from the Atlantic side of the islands onto the Caribbean Sea. The wave is unlikely to become better organized as hostile upper-level winds are expected to thwart development.