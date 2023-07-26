Eyeballing tropical wave over eastern Atlantic while Florida readies for heat-relieving moisture surge

In a matter of days, the calendar turns from July to August. Cabo Verde season, activate!

Tropical waves that roll off the west coast of Africa onto the warm waters of the tropical Atlantic get more than a glance as they can blossom into formidable tropical cyclones.

In an earlier newsletter, Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge expert Michael Lowry offered a reminder that it is the most active part of the season in August and September when the strongest and longest-lived hurricanes often come together.

Over the eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde islands is being monitored for development.

Dry, dusty air may be an inhibiting factor initially, but as the wave travels west to west-northwestward, the environment could become more hospitable toward the weekend and it may start to show signs of organizing.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, odds of development over the next 7 days are 30%.

Closer to home, a trough of low pressure located between Bermuda and the Bahamas is no longer an area of interest for tropical development.

However, the feature still is expected to bring a surge of moisture to Florida. It spells heat relief for South Florida and the Keys. Prepare for an increase in shower/thunderstorm activity, particularly during the Thursday to Friday timeframe.