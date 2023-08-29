New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Open Waters Of The Central Atlantic

Location 855 miles ESE of Bermuda Wind 35 mph Heading N at 2 mph Pressure 29.95 Coordinates 51.4W, 27.9N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 51.4 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A slightly faster and generally northward motion is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Recent satellite wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and the depression could become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1014 mb (29.95 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None