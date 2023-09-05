New Tropical Depression Forms In The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 1425 miles E of The Lesser Antilles Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 15 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 40.2W, 12.5N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 40.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to be a hurricane in a couple of days and could become a major hurricane in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 12:14 Tuesday Afternoon, September 05th

Watches and Warnings

None.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

Tropics Models at 12:09 Tuesday Afternoon, September 05th

Land Hazards

None.

Key messages for the depression can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.