Tropical Storm Rina Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 1190 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 40 mph Heading NNW at 10 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 45.0W, 17.4N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 45.0 West. Rina is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and the storm is expected to turn more westward later today or tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:58 Thursday Morning, September 28th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 11:47 Thursday Morning, September 28th

Land Hazards

None.