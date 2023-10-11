Sean Forms But It Is Not Likely To Strengthen Much

|Location
|725 miles WSW of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|40 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 13 mph
|Pressure
|29.71
|Coordinates
|33.1W, 10.3N
Discussion
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sean was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 33.1 West. Sean is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is forecast during the next few days.
Satellite intensity estimates indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little net change in strength is forecast during the next 72 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None