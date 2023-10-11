Sean Forms But It Is Not Likely To Strengthen Much

Location 725 miles WSW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 40 mph Heading WNW at 13 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 33.1W, 10.3N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sean was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 33.1 West. Sean is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is forecast during the next few days.

Satellite intensity estimates indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little net change in strength is forecast during the next 72 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:28 Thursday Morning, September 28th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 11:18 Thursday Morning, September 28th

Land Hazards

None