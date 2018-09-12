80 more South Florida first responders deploy to Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence

MIAMI - A large group from Miami Fire Rescue's urban search and rescue team deployed Wednesday to the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence continued its path toward the East Coast.

A total of 80 members deployed Wednesday.

"Over the last day and a half, as the storm has been monitored, FEMA has decided to go ahead and ramp up more resources," Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

Those resources include six K-9's for search and rescue missions, heavy machinery to clear away debris and a team of water rescue specialists.

"With the amount of equipment that they have in these trucks, this allows them to be self-sufficient for about two weeks. They have everything from food (and) they have extra uniforms," Carroll said.

The crews will be hunkering down in Columbia, South Carolina, where they will ride out the storm before being deployed to some of the hardest hit areas.

Wednesday's deployment comes a day after Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue sent their urban search and rescue team to the region, including six boats and five search dogs.

Florida Power & Light is also gearing up to help, sending 500 of its workers to South Carolina.

"It's a dangerous business, but we're prepared for the worst," FPL area manager Robert Gaddis said.

