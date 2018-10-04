Area to watch in Caribbean; Leslie moving north

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - We continue to have an area to watch in the Caribbean and Hurricane Leslie in the middle of the Atlantic.

The area to watch is a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. There is no defined center, so it will be slow to develop, if it does.

Also, between South Florida and the disturbance is a belt of hostile upper winds that is expected to persist through the weekend. So we are not concerned about a fast-developing system moving toward South Florida.

The computer forecast models show the low pressure area slowly moving toward the Yucatan Peninsula and the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. Next week we'll have to keep an eye on it.

After Sunday, the models diverge and are inconsistent about how and whether the system will organize in the Gulf. Until there is a defined center, we won't have a handle on the future track or intensity, or if the system will develop at all.

Leslie is now moving north and will soon turn toward Europe. Top winds were estimated at 80 mph Thursday morning.

It will not be a threat to the U.S., apart from the considerable energy it is putting into the ocean, which will continue to cause dangerous surf on the affected coastlines.

