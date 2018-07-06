Beryl becomes Category 1 hurricane

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Hurricane Beryl formed early Friday, becoming the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Beryl intensified in the Atlantic Ocean, just one day after developing into a tropical storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west at 14 mph. It was located 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles as of the 5 a.m. advisory.

Beryl is forecast to strengthen Friday but weaken as it nears the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or early Monday.

There are no watches or warnings for Beryl as it moves over the open Atlantic far from land.

