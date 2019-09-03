Boy gives up money saved for Disney World trip for Dorian donations

ALLENDALE, S.C. - A young boy who had been saving his money for a trip to Disney World instead found a way to make his money help others.

The Allendale, S.C. boy used the money to buy hot dogs, chips and water for residents evacuating the Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian, WJBF reports.

The boy could be seen in front of his house holding a sign saying "Dorian evacuees FREE hot dogs and water."

A table full of chips and snacks was seen next to the boy who was doing all he could to help out those trying to escape the wrath of Dorian.

As Dorian makes its slow-moving trip north, both South Carolina and North Carolina remain in the forecast cone.

