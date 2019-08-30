Brightline to suspend service Saturday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI - Brightline will suspend service Saturday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival in Florida.

The company announced Friday in a news release that its final northbound and southbound departures from West Palm Beach and Miami will depart at noon Saturday. Fares have also been reduced to $5 as people make final storm preparations.

Here is Brightline's alternate schedule for Saturday:

Southbound trains departing from West Palm Beach: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., noon.

Northbound train departing Virgin MiamiCentral: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon.

Brightline said rail crossings along the corridor will be secured by Florida East Coast Railway in anticipation of gusts reaching 35 mph within the next 72 hours. After the storm passes, the railroads and signals will be inspected before service resume.

All Brightline stations, including West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Virgin MiamiCentral will close until train service resumes. It's unclear at this time when that will be.

"Hurricane Dorian has the potential to have a catastrophic impact on the state of Florida and we encourage everyone to take warnings seriously," Brightline President Patrick Goddard said in a statement. "Please follow your hurricane check-list and make arrangements now to ensure you and loved ones are safe before, during and after the storm."

Click here for real-time service updates.

