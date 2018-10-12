Broward animal shelter gears up to rescue pets affected by Michael

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Humane Society of Broward County plans to take in more than 50 animals from Alabama after their shelter was damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Cherie Wachter, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of Broward County, said staff members will travel to Dothan on Sunday to retrieve roughly 40 dogs and 20 cats. Hurricane Michael caused serious damage at Dothan Animal Services. One of their buildings was destroyed, forcing staff members to temporarily house the affected animals in crates.

The animals should arrive in Fort Lauderdale on Monday and will be available for adoption shortly thereafter, Wachter said.

The Humane Society will also bring much-needed supplies to Dothan Animal Services. The Humane Society is currently accepting donations at its shelter in the 2000 of Griffin Road.

Top items needed:

Cases of water, bottles or gallons

C & D batteries, 24 pack or larger

Cases of canned pet food, bagged food goes bad quickly with no AC

Large size garbage bags

Portable phone chargers

New or gently used items:

Extension cords and power strips

Tarps

Flashlights and lanterns, battery or solar powered

Fan, battery or solar powered

Generator (please call for details 954-266-6874)

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.