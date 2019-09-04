Broward County public schools collect relief supplies for Bahamas

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County public schools are joining the mass effort in South Florida to help with the ongoing disaster relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Starting Wednesday, every public school in the county will be collecting donations for those who've been affected by Hurricane Dorian.

People are asked to donate things like nonperishable food, canned goods, water and first-aid kits.

The Broward Education Foundation is also accepting monetary donations.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district's Family Resource Center also stands ready to help out any families who may relocate to Broward County from the Bahamas.

Schools will continue to accept donations through Sept. 27.

The United Way of Broward County will then help the district in getting those supplies to people in need.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.